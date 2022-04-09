Electricité de France S.A. to Issue Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:ECIFY)

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 8th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0702 per share on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ECIFY opened at $1.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.33. Electricité de France has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $3.02.

Get Electricité de France alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ECIFY. Bank of America downgraded Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. HSBC downgraded Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Electricité de France from €17.00 ($18.68) to €13.70 ($15.05) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. AlphaValue downgraded Electricité de France to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electricité de France from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Electricité de France currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.48.

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the power generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading activities in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. The company generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, thermal, and cogeneration plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Electricité de France Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electricité de France and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.