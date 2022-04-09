Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel small molecule medicines to treat many rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases caused by nonsense mutations. The company’s lead product candidate consists ELX-02, is an optimized aminoglycoside designed to restore full-length functional proteins. It operates primarily in Waltham, MA and Rehovot, Israel. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Sevion Therapeutics Inc., is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

Get Eloxx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ELOX. Oppenheimer started coverage on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.64.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,444 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8,357 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 23.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.