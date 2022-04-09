Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Employers in a report released on Wednesday, April 6th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Employers’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.99 million. Employers had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Employers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

EIG opened at $40.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.08. Employers has a twelve month low of $36.23 and a twelve month high of $43.82.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Employers by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Employers by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Employers by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in Employers by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 43,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Employers by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 98,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,072,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

