Employers (NYSE:EIG) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Employers Holdings, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers compensation insurance focused on select small businesses engaged in low to medium hazard industries. It markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers, as well as through its strategic partnerships and alliances and relationships with national, regional, and local trade groups and associations. Employers Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Reno, Nevada. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EIG. Boenning Scattergood lowered Employers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Employers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NYSE:EIG traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.39. The company had a trading volume of 120,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,023. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.98 and a 200 day moving average of $40.09. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.07. Employers has a 1 year low of $36.23 and a 1 year high of $43.82.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. Employers had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Employers will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Employers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,452,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its position in Employers by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 141,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 95,091 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Employers by 263.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 118,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 86,150 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Employers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,166,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Employers by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 64,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

