Endurance Gold (CVE:EDG) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Endurance Gold Co. (CVE:EDG – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. Approximately 22,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 86,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.00.

About Endurance Gold (CVE:EDG)

Endurance Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. The company explores for gold, niobium, nickel, and rare earth metals. It primarily has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Reliance Gold Property located near Gold Bridge, British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

