Endurance Gold (CVE:EDG) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Endurance Gold Co. (CVE:EDG – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. Approximately 22,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 86,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.00.
About Endurance Gold (CVE:EDG)
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Endurance Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.