Energi (NRG) Price Hits $0.71

Energi (NRG) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00001678 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $36.98 million and $375,525.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.32 or 0.00195718 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001034 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00038528 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00389140 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00053089 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00010784 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 51,785,945 coins. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

