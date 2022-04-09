Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Shares Up 6.6%

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:UUUU) shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$11.96 and last traded at C$11.93. 63,725 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 893,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.19.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$9.75 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.23. The stock has a market cap of C$1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,020.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 24.42 and a quick ratio of 19.07.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.