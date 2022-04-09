Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC cut its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,688 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,660,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Energy Transfer by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,134,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $394,734,000 after buying an additional 12,133,586 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 11,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 84,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET opened at $11.23 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.56. The stock has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.08.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

ET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Michael K. Grimm bought 504,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $5,656,566.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

