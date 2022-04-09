Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Trading 0.7% Higher

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$40.32 and last traded at C$39.98. 99,701 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 133,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$58.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$65.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$58.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$40.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$47.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Enghouse Systems’s payout ratio is currently 36.61%.

In other Enghouse Systems news, Director Pierre Lassonde sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.78, for a total transaction of C$715,564.00. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Bryson acquired 1,000 shares of Enghouse Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$43.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$695,840.

About Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH)

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

