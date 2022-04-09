Ensign Energy Services Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) – Raymond James lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ensign Energy Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.53) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.45). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.25 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ensign Energy Services’ FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ESI. TD Securities upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC raised their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.79.

ESI opened at C$3.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.21, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$1.00 and a 1 year high of C$4.04. The firm has a market cap of C$643.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$296.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$300.65 million.

In other Ensign Energy Services news, Senior Officer Michael Gray sold 15,016 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.24, for a total value of C$33,635.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,423.36. Also, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes bought 13,000 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.98 per share, with a total value of C$38,740.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,268,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,781,041.88.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

