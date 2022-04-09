Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $39.73

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.73 and traded as low as $37.60. Enterprise Bancorp shares last traded at $37.78, with a volume of 3,432 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.77. The stock has a market cap of $453.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Enterprise Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EBTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 25.23%. The business had revenue of $41.63 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Enterprise Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.50%.

In other Enterprise Bancorp news, Director Michael T. Putziger purchased 976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.41 per share, for a total transaction of $39,440.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 130 shares of company stock valued at $5,233. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $649,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 55.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,321 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 152.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

