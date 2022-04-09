Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entravision Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Entravision Communications stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.87. The firm has a market cap of $500.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Entravision Communications has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $9.34.

Entravision Communications ( NYSE:EVC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $233.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.10 million. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 13.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 26,107 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Entravision Communications by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 10,643 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 791,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 171,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.86% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

