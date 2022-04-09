enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “enVVeno Medical Corporation is a medical device company. It focuses in the treatment of venous disease. enVVeno Medical Corporation, formerly known as Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc., is based in IRVINE, CA. “

NASDAQ NVNO opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. enVVeno Medical has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $11.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.93.

enVVeno Medical ( NASDAQ:NVNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.61). Equities analysts forecast that enVVeno Medical will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVNO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in enVVeno Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in enVVeno Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in enVVeno Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in enVVeno Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new stake in enVVeno Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. 24.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).

