EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Receives $499.10 Average PT from Analysts

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $474.10.

EPAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $830.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of EPAM stock traded up $28.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $308.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,595,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,668. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $513.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $168.59 and a one year high of $725.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.81.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in EPAM Systems by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in EPAM Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

