EQTEC (LON:EQT) Stock Price Down 3.8%

EQTEC plc (LON:EQT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.77 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.80 ($0.01). Approximately 32,594,261 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 22,241,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.83 ($0.01).

A number of analysts recently commented on EQT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on EQTEC from GBX 2.80 ($0.04) to GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) target price on shares of EQTEC in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £68.79 million and a P/E ratio of -8.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 4.78.

EQTEC plc, a waste-to-value company, licenses and sells its gasification technology that generates green energy from waste in Ireland, Spain, and the United Kingdom. Its gasification technology produces energy from various feedstock, such as municipal, agricultural, and industrial waste, as well as biomass and plastics.

