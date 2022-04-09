Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.50.

EQH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Equitable in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered Equitable from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

In other Equitable news, insider Nick Lane sold 25,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $810,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $253,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,725 shares of company stock worth $4,073,472 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Equitable by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 61,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at about $773,363,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Equitable by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Equitable by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 62,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 38,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQH traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,213,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,513. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.22 and a 200 day moving average of $32.69. Equitable has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $37.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equitable will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

About Equitable (Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

