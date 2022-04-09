Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target Cut to $47.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equitable to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitable from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Get Equitable alerts:

Shares of EQH opened at $31.46 on Friday. Equitable has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.55.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equitable will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.15%.

In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 25,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $810,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,725 shares of company stock worth $4,073,472. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 168.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 133,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 83,746 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Equitable by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,386,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,094,000 after buying an additional 92,905 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Equitable by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 661,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,619,000 after buying an additional 74,842 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Equitable by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 16,925 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitable Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.