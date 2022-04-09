Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Diageo plc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:DEO)

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Diageo in a report released on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now expects that the company will post earnings of $7.23 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Diageo’s FY2023 earnings at $7.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.61 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($59.02) to GBX 4,700 ($61.64) in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.66) to GBX 3,200 ($41.97) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,703.70.

DEO stock opened at $210.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.52. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $172.37 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth $2,642,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Diageo by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,067,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,386,000 after purchasing an additional 58,199 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Diageo by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $1.5714 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

