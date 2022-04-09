Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Brigham Minerals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brigham Minerals in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.53. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

MNRL opened at $27.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Brigham Minerals has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $28.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.52.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.23 million. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 31.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 50.45%.

In related news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 102,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $2,774,454.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 780,440 shares of company stock worth $19,456,167. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNRL. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

