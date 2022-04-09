Equities Analysts Set Expectations for OMNIQ Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OMQS)

OMNIQ Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMQS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Taglich Brothers issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of OMNIQ in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 5th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for OMNIQ’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OMNIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

OMNIQ stock opened at $6.35 on Thursday. OMNIQ has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76.

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.10). OMNIQ had a negative return on equity of 1,742.91% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $24.87 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OMNIQ stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of OMNIQ Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMQS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.16% of OMNIQ at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

OMNIQ Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions in the United States. The company offers computer vision image processing-based solutions using AI technology to deliver data collection, and real time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications.

