EU supply (LON:EUSP) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.05

EU supply PLC (LON:EUSP – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 18.05 ($0.24) and traded as high as GBX 18.05 ($0.24). EU supply shares last traded at GBX 18.05 ($0.24), with a volume of 14,344 shares.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 18.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.47 million and a PE ratio of 30.08.
About EU supply (LON:EUSP)
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for EU supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EU supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.