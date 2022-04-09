Europa Metals (LON:EUZ) Trading Up 3.8%

Europa Metals Limited (LON:EUZ – Get Rating) shares were up 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.50 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.38 ($0.04). Approximately 75,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 119,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.25 ($0.04).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The firm has a market cap of £2.67 million and a P/E ratio of -0.84.

Europa Metals Limited engages in the exploration for mineral properties. The company primarily explores for lead, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Toral project located in the province of Castilla y León, northwest Spain. The company was formerly known as Ferrum Crescent Limited and changed its name to Europa Metals Limited in June 2018.

