Europa Metals (LON:EUZ) Trading Up 3.8%

Europa Metals Limited (LON:EUZ – Get Rating) shares were up 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.50 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.38 ($0.04). Approximately 75,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 119,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.25 ($0.04).
The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The firm has a market cap of £2.67 million and a P/E ratio of -0.84.
Europa Metals Company Profile (LON:EUZ)
