Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Price Target Cut to €23.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from €26.00 ($28.57) to €23.00 ($25.27) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock.
EVKIF stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.78. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $38.05.
