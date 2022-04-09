Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Position Decreased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 149,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 17,188 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martin Lamb sold 100,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $4,202,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Herve Fages sold 40,991 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $1,766,712.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AQUA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

AQUA stock opened at $44.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.01. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.05 and a 52 week high of $49.38.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.53 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

