Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $461.86 Million

Analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) will post sales of $461.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $458.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $466.90 million. Exact Sciences reported sales of $402.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $473.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.56 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 33.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.21.

EXAS traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.31. 883,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.86. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 1.14. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $56.77 and a one year high of $140.18.

In other Exact Sciences news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $74,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $107,510.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,636 shares of company stock worth $4,443,252. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,496,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,050,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,385 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $112,740,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,418,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $412,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,384 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,883,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $457,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,450 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 36.6% in the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,256,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $215,335,000 after purchasing an additional 604,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

