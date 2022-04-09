Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 1,851.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 292,316 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.10% of Exelixis worth $5,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,907,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $674,514,000 after buying an additional 612,104 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,071,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,726 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,007,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,712,000 after acquiring an additional 33,985 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,432,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,556,000 after acquiring an additional 508,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,799,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,184,000 after acquiring an additional 671,706 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EXEL shares. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelixis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

In other Exelixis news, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 84,515 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $1,653,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 21,301 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $447,321.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 205,229 shares of company stock valued at $4,017,116 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average of $19.54. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.22. Exelixis had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $451.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.17 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

