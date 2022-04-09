ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) PT Raised to $160.00

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Cowen from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised ExlService from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.20.

Get ExlService alerts:

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $144.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.31 and its 200 day moving average is $129.77. ExlService has a 12 month low of $91.28 and a 12 month high of $149.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ExlService will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Narasimha Kini acquired 500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan purchased 1,263 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.04 per share, for a total transaction of $171,818.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,613 shares of company stock valued at $604,726. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in ExlService during the third quarter valued at $2,709,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ExlService during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in ExlService by 781.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in ExlService by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 82,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService (Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.