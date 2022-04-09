eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Hits New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $17.02 and last traded at $17.35, with a volume of 66417 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.59.

Specifically, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $1,075,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $274,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,433 shares of company stock worth $9,491,337 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Get eXp World alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXPI shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eXp World currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 3.03.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. eXp World had a return on equity of 44.57% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. eXp World’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,122,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,962,000 after acquiring an additional 75,525 shares in the last quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,988,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,511,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,914,000 after acquiring an additional 99,647 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,268,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,746,000 after acquiring an additional 40,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,146,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,632,000 after acquiring an additional 424,634 shares in the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eXp World Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.