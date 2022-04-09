Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Holdings Increased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,500 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $6,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

EXPE opened at $179.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.03 and a 200-day moving average of $178.62. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.77 and a 52-week high of $217.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.92) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXPE. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.78.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.03, for a total value of $793,375.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,650 shares of company stock valued at $26,514,549 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

