Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Lowered to “Neutral” at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners cut shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EXPE. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $216.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $205.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $208.78.

EXPE opened at $179.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $136.77 and a 1-year high of $217.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.62.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.92) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 9,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.22, for a total value of $1,844,753.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.03, for a total transaction of $793,375.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,650 shares of company stock worth $26,514,549. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

