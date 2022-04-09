Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Expensify Inc. is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc. is based in PORTLAND, Ore. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EXFY. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Expensify from $44.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Expensify from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Expensify from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

Expensify stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.05. 205,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,750. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Expensify has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.22.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.38). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expensify will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter valued at $39,599,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. OpenView Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $441,947,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Expensify during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Expensify during the 4th quarter worth $3,115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

