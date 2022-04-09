Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exponent, Inc., is a multidisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers and business consultants performing in-depth scientific research and analysis in over 90 technical disciplines. The company is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. The firm has been best known for analyzing accidents and failures to determine their causes, but in recent years it has become more active in assisting clients with human health, environmental and engineering issues associated with new products to help prevent problems in the future. The Company serves clients in the automotive, aviation, chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, government, health, insurance, manufacturing, technology and other sectors. “

Get Exponent alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exponent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $106.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.23 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.55. Exponent has a 52 week low of $83.49 and a 52 week high of $127.61.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $104.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.16 million. Exponent had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exponent will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

In other news, Director George H. Brown acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.18 per share, with a total value of $170,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,542,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Exponent by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,058,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,572,000 after acquiring an additional 35,083 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Exponent by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Exponent by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 11,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exponent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exponent (EXPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.