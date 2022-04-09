Exxon Mobil Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $8.74 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exxon Mobil in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $8.74 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.82. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s FY2023 earnings at $7.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.35.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $86.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.17. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $91.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.03.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.