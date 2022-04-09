Factom Market Cap Hits $6.54 Million (FCT)

Factom (FCT) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Factom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001492 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Factom has a market cap of $6.54 million and approximately $5,234.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Factom has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Factom Coin Profile

Factom’s launch date was September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 10,292,773 coins. The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Factom’s official website is www.factomprotocol.org . The official message board for Factom is factomize.com/forums . Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Factom Coin Trading

