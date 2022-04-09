Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) to report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fanhua’s earnings. Fanhua posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 74.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fanhua will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.45 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fanhua.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FANH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fanhua in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fanhua by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fanhua by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fanhua by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fanhua by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,012,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after buying an additional 8,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FANH traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,785. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.37. Fanhua has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $396.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.69%.

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

