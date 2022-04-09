FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 333 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 97,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,156,000 after acquiring an additional 13,775 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 215,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,018,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Anthem by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

ANTM stock traded up $6.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $520.67. 1,368,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,351. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $353.53 and a one year high of $526.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $467.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $439.03.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $540.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $559.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.43.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

