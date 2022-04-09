FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 957 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 571.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 963.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $108.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.78 and its 200-day moving average is $132.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.51 and a 1-year high of $168.91.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 7.93%.

Several brokerages have commented on TER. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.11.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total transaction of $1,861,528.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,901,506 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

