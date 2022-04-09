FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,489 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in American Express by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,090 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in American Express by 7.3% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 139,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $23,437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in American Express by 20.1% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 112,129 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,785,000 after acquiring an additional 18,739 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in American Express by 0.4% during the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 311,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $52,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in American Express by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,352 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after acquiring an additional 42,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,065,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,333,411. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $139.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.80.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Express will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 17.22%.

In other American Express news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.71.

American Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

