FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 1,776 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 1,357.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Ball by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ball by 1,025.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

Shares of Ball stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $87.42. 1,598,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,360. Ball Co. has a one year low of $77.95 and a one year high of $98.09. The company has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.83 and a 200 day moving average of $91.57.

Ball ( NYSE:BLL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLL shares. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ball from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

In other news, SVP Stacey J. Panayiotou acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.91 per share, for a total transaction of $533,460.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $228,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ball Profile (Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.