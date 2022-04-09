FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 2,111 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,030 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at about $4,052,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 36.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,640 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $3,252,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 143.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $86,000. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $119.96 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.39 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.35%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.96.

Applied Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.