FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 2,151 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,905 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 610,436 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $44,061,000 after purchasing an additional 163,984 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 468,890 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,844,000 after purchasing an additional 179,932 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 650,414 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $13,853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COP. Barclays lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.95.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock opened at $103.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $47.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.26. The company has a market capitalization of $133.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.62%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

