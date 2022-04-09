FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 3,063 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth $26,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 376.2% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 323.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.86.

NYSE:GPC opened at $132.02 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $115.19 and a 52 week high of $142.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.48. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

About Genuine Parts (Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

