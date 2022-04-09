FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 4,264 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 132.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.7% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $124.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.60. The company has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.04, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 312.87%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.70.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile (Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.