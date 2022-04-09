FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COF. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.88.

NYSE COF traded up $2.45 on Friday, reaching $131.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,593,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,131. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.15. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $122.43 and a 12 month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.94%.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

