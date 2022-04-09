FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth $432,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Guidewire Software by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Guidewire Software by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Guidewire Software by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised Guidewire Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.11.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $108,493.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $62,441.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $721,847 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $91.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.15. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.68 and a beta of 1.34. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.38 and a 12 month high of $130.95.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

