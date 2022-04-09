FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth $11,874,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $11,929,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter.

SITE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.75.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $150.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.53 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.30.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.09 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total transaction of $3,380,021.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,091 shares of company stock worth $9,207,611. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

