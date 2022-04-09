FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,499,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 439.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 45.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 152.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 29.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $479.57.

NYSE SPGI traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $413.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,061,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,620. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $363.54 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $398.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $432.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

