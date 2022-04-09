FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 57.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,131,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,449,000 after buying an additional 781,505 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at $56,102,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 54.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,825,000 after buying an additional 289,608 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at $38,958,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth about $10,135,000. 21.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TRI traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $108.79. The stock had a trading volume of 286,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,655. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.02. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $90.04 and a 1-year high of $123.60.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 89.62% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $0.445 dividend. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.30.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

