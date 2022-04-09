FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 77.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,192 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in AerCap by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AER opened at $49.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.36. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $43.75 and a 1-year high of $71.38.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($1.44). AerCap had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AER shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $88.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet cut shares of AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.13.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

