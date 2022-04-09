FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.77.

NYSE:ENB opened at $46.71 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $47.42. The firm has a market cap of $94.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

